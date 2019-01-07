A trip to Ames later this month will give a defensive lineman in the southeast a clearer picture of Iowa State as he closes in on a decision in time for next month.

Franklin (Ga.) Heard County’s Zaylin Wood said the Cyclones have been keeping tabs on him for a while and said they are in good shape in the weeks leading up to the second and final signing period.



A three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Wood decommitted from Temple yesterday after having been in the fold for the Owls since the Fourth of July. To date, the Cyclones are his lone Power-5 offer, but he had several from the G5 ranks at the time of his decision.



Wood says Colorado, Middle Tennessee and Troy were three other programs that have been in touch since the December signing period.



