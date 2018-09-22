Iowa State relied on a defensive net that held Akron under 250 total yards and partnered that with a sound kicking game to subdue the Zips, 26-13, for the Cyclones' first win of the 2018 season.

ISU is now 1-2 overall on the year and returns to Big 12 play next week at TCU. I-State is 0-1 in the conference after losing to Oklahoma last week.

Saturday's game was played in the wake of shocking tragedy. Former Iowa State and Big 12 champion golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was murdered this past Monday at Coldwater Golf Links, just a short distance from Jack Trice Stadium. Barquin Arozamena had been scheduled to be honored at the game for being named ISU's female athlete-of-the-year for 2017-18. Instead, her memory was honored pre-game and both teams wore helmet stickers with Celia's "CBA" initials.

Connor Assalley went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and added a pair of PATs to account for over half of Iowa State's scoring on the day in defeating 2-1 Akron. The Zips had scored 39 points and upset Northwestern on the strength of three defensive scores last week, but couldn't muster nearly that output in Ames as the Cyclones swept their home-and-home contract with the Zips. ISU won, 41-14, last year in Akron.

After spotting Akron an early 7-0 lead, Iowa State pulled even on its next offensive possession. Zeb Noland passed 24 yards to Hakeem Butler, who cartwheeled into the end zone to finish the scoring play. ISU drew even at 7-7 after the Zips had scored a short-field TD on a 26-yard pass from Kato Nelson to Andre Williams. Iowa State's Tarique Milton had fumbled the ball away on I-State's second series.

Iowa State went up, 10-7, on a 27-yard field goal by Assalley with 10:45 to play in the second quarter. Akron pulled even when Nick Gasser drilled a 45-yard field goal for the Zips to make it 10-10 with 5:21 to go in the half.

The Cyclones took a 17-10 lead to the locker room following David Montgomery's one-yard touchdown plunge with 30 seconds to go in the half.

Gasser connected again for Akron with a career-long 49-yard field goal at the 7:59 mark of the third quarter to make it 17-13. That score carried into the fourth quarter and set the stage for Assalley to drill kicks of 29, 33 and 37 yards over the course of the final frame to give ISU its 26-13 win.

Assalley's accuracy wasn't the only special teams strength for Iowa State in the win. Kene Nwangwu's 47-yard kickoff return in the first quarter set up the Cyclones' initial touchdown drive of 49 yards. A 37-yard punt return by Milton put the ISU offense in business at the Zip 32 on the series that ended with Assalley's second quarter field goal.

But it was once again Iowa State's defense that carried the day. After surrendering 92 yards to the Akron offense in the first quarter, the Cyclone D allowed just 152 more yards in the final three quarters combined. Following their early TD, the Zips never got inside the Cyclone 22-yard line the rest of the game. Akron finished with 244 total yards (91 rush, 153 pass) on 59 plays, averaging just 4.1 yards per play. The Zips were 5-of-14 on third downs.



Lawrence White and Greg Eisworth had nine tackles each for the I-State defense. Eisworth also had three pass breakups. JaQuan Bailey had seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Enyi Uwazurike and Matt Leo each had a sack and O'Rien Vance shared half a sack with Bailey. Braxton Lewis intercepted a pass for Iowa State to stymie Akron's first drive of the game at the ISU 17-yard line.

Montgomery's 107 rushing yards on 23 attempts was the offensive strength of the day for Iowa State. Noland completed 26-of-34 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Butler was ISU's leading receiver with 88 yards on six catches. Deshaunte Jones also had six receptions on the day.

Iowa State finished with 365 yards of total offense (132 rush, 233 pass) on 69 plays to average 5.3 yards per play. The Cyclones were 5-for-5 in the red zone and have now scored all nine times they've had the ball inside opponents' 20-yard line this season. But, seven of those scores have been Assalley field goals and only two have been touchdowns (both Montgomery runs). ISU was 6-of-16 on third downs.



