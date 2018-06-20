Having an opportunity to reconnect with fellow members of the 2019 recruiting class was one of the biggest highlights for an Iowa State quarterback commit during a stop in Ames earlier this month.

Altamont (Kan.) Labette County rising senior Easton Dean visited the weekend of June 2nd and said he enjoyed his time with wide receiver classmates D’Shayne James and Darien Porter, as well as alongside new position coach Joel Gordon.

Dean, who committed to the Cyclones over an Iowa offer in February, is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating.

