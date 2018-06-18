An Iowa State Saturday Night Lights camp earlier this month turned into a proving ground for a Minnesota prep defensive end in search of his first offer.

Winona rising junior Aaron Witt said it was a roller-coaster ride at the Cyclones’ initial Saturday Night Lights camp of the season and broke down a memorable day that saw him pick up his first offer.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Witt said he was out to gain some attention and was relieved that I-State took notice.

Witt, who will camp in Iowa City later this month and is currently getting looks from Iowa, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, said he was able to learn a lot of new techniques from Rasheed and the staff.

