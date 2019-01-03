In addition to offering an offensive lineman and a pair of running backs in the 2021 class at a St. Louis (Mo.) area high school, Iowa State also extended one to a standout on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the four that picked up an ISU offer last month was cornerback Jakailin Johnson. He joins offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver and running backs Rico Barfield and Taj Butts as De Smet Jesuit standouts in the sophomore class to have verbal offers from the Cyclones.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Johnson, who performed in front of a Cyclone contingent at last summer’s Lindenwood satellite camp, went on to finish his sophomore season with 27 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.



In addition to ISU, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also stepped up with early offers. Illinois is expressing interest in the cornerback.

For more on the early stages of Johnson's recruitment and his thoughts on the ISU defense, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.