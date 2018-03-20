Thirteen programs have stepped up with offers for a physical St. Louis (Mo.) suburban defensive end in the 2019 class, and the fact Iowa State was the first in that list has stuck with the prospect.

Ladue Horton Watkins junior Moses Okpala is a three-star recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.7, and currently claims P5 offers from ISU, Arkansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Virginia and Wisconsin.

He said the Cyclones have remained in the mix thanks to the work Eli Rasheed has done on the recruiting trail, and that he was the one who took notice before any others.

Getting to see I-State for himself is next on the to-do list for the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Okpala.

For more on Okpala's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



