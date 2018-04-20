Already very familiar with a southern California high school, Iowa State extended an offer to the program's Class of 2020 quarterback recently.

The Cyclones have recruited prospects from Calabasas High School in recent years, including wide receiver Nikko Hall in the 2018 class and five-star sophomore recruit Johnny Wilson. Now, the coaching staff is taking a look at the quarterback – Jaden Casey – who throws passes to that duo.

Arizona State, Arkansas and Indiana have also lined up with offers for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Casey, who passed for 3,394 yards and 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 12 games as a sophomore. He also completed 63 percent of passes and added three rushing touchdowns.

Although he has yet to take an unofficial visit, Casey said he likes a number of aspects of the Cyclones’ program.

