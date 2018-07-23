In the picture for several months now, the Cyclones have shown staying power with a Class of 2019 athlete from the desert southwest.

Phoenix Mountain Pointe standout Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson said he remains in steady contact with his lead recruiter D.K. McDonald and likes what he hears about the situation in Ames.

In addition to I-State, Pleasant-Johnson also claims Power-5 offers from the likes of Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State and Utah. He took an official visit to Colorado the weekend of June 22nd.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound recruit said he likes where he stands with the ISU staff, as well as the support the football program has from outside the doors of the Bergstrom Football Complex.

For more on Pleasant-Johnson's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



