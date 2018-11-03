After a pair of big-play touchdown passes in the first quarter, No. 24 Iowa State rode its defense yet again in a 27-3 Big 12 football win at Kansas on Saturday.

The victory improved I-State to 4-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall and keeps the 'Clones in the mix for a Big 12 championship game appearance. ISU returns home next week to play Baylor.

Brock Purdy threw scoring passes of 83 and 51 yards to Hakeem Butler on Iowa State's second and third series of the game. ISU found the end zone again on its first possession of the third quarter and Connor Assalley contributed two field goals.

But I-State was far from impressive offensively playing with the lead. The Cyclones had 280 yards of total offense in the first half but only added 114 more over the final 30 minutes of the game. After taking a 27-3 on Purdy's three-yard TD pass to Matt Eaton with 10:15 to play in the third quarter, Iowa State misfired on two subsequent scoring opportunities and then didn't threaten again for the rest of the game.

Following an exchange of punts to start the game, Purdy connected with Butler on a crossing route that the big junior turned into I-State's longest play of the year so far. Butler hauled in the pass around the Cyclone 40 and then outran the KU secondary to the goal line. Assalley's PAT gave ISU a 7-0 lead with 9:39 to go in the first quarter.

When Iowa State got the ball back, Purdy went to No. 18 again. This time Butler jumped over Kansas defender Hasan Defense to win the ball and then shucked Defense to tumble into the end zone. Assalley knocked through the point after to make 14-0 Cyclones at the 6:59 mark of the opening frame.

Assalley nailed a career-long 47-yard field goal to account for Iowa State's next points. The Cyclones led, 17-0, with 11:20 to play in the second quarter. It was Assalley again at the 2:49 mark before halftime, chipping through a 23-yarder after ISU's David Montgomery was dropped for a loss on a third-and-goal run from the KU one-yard line.

Kansas got its only points of the game with three seconds to go to halftime. Gabriel Rui kicked a 47-yard field goal for the Jayhawks and I-State led 20-3 at the half.

The ISU defense twice denied Kansas points on goal line stands in the fourth quarter to keep the Jayhawks out of the end zone for a second straight season. KU hasn't scored a touchdown since the third quarter of Iowa State's 31-24 win in Lawrence in 2016. The Cyclones have outscored Kansas, 87-3, since.

Iowa State finished with 394 yards of offense, including 263 passing yards from Purdy on 18-of-23 accuracy with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cyclones had 121 rushing yards with Montgomery accounting for 64 on 14 carries. Butler was ISU's top receiver with five catches for 164 yards.

Kansas had 332 yards of offense: 147 rushing and 185 passing.

The Jayhawks came into the game with 23 takeaways and a +16 turnover margin. But the only turnover on Saturday was a Brian Peavy forced fumble, recovered by Jamahl Johnson for the Cyclones.