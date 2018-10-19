Closed roads during a blizzard last spring prevented an offensive lineman from visiting Iowa State, but one assistant coach has remained in touch since extending the prospect his first offer last year.



Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek junior Carson Lee said he’s hearing from tight ends coach Alex Golesh once or twice a week.

I-State started a trend of Power-5 offers for the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Lee, as he now has ones from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah and Washington State. He’s also claiming serious interest from Notre Dame and Penn State.



Lee has attained a 5.6 Rivals rating, is ranked as the fifth overall prospect in Colorado for 2020 and the 21st offensive guard nationally.

For more on Lee's recruiting process and what he thought of the Cyclones' play last Saturday against West Virginia, check out a more-detailed story at ISU Confidential.