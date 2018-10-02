Members of the Cyclone football coaching staff are keeping tabs on a three-star wide receiver from the Missouri high school ranks and are holding out hope for a winter unofficial visit.

Kirkwood junior Jay Maclin said he hasn’t heard a lot from the Cyclones, but said he isn’t taking any game day visits this fall, so that’s not necessarily a bad thing either.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Maclin, who has a 5.7 Rivals rating and is considered the seventh overall prospect in Missouri for 2020, also has Power-5 offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky and Missouri. He said Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Arkansas and UCLA have also been in contact recently.

As for the Cyclones, Maclin said he has a favorable impression of the program from his correspondences with staffers Bryan Gasser and Derek Hoodjer.

For more on Maclin's junior season and on his recruiting process, please check out a more-detailed story on ISU Confidential.



