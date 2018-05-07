A Cyclone assistant coach recently made a spring evaluation visit to an in-state linebacker who's held an offer for several months and visited multiple times during the offseason.

Iowa City West junior Cole Mabry said he continues to feel the love from the Cyclones and looks forward to returning to Ames in the near future.

In addition to I-State, Mabry has offers from UNI and Army. Iowa and Nebraska have expressed interest throughout his recruitment.

Most recently, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mabry was on ISU’s campus in March for the first full padded practice of the spring.

Most recently, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mabry was on ISU's campus in March for the first full padded practice of the spring.




