Iowa State will play Washington State in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas.

The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Central time. Iowa State will be the designated road team for the contest.

The Cyclones (8-4) and Cougars (10-2) have never met, but ISU is familiar with Wazzu head coach Mike Leach from his time at Texas Tech. I-State teams went 1-3 against Leach's Red Raiders with the lone win coming in a memorable 31-17 triumph in Ames in 2002. That game featured an iconic play by Iowa State QB Seneca Wallace known since as "The Run."

Both ISU and Washington State were ranked in the final College Football Playoff committee top 25 released on Sunday. The Cyclones checked in at No. 24, down one spot from last week following a harrowing 27-24 escape of FCS non-scholarship opponent Drake on Saturday. Washington State is ranked No. 13.

It's Iowa State's second straight bowl season and 14th all-time. ISU has never played in the Alamo Bowl. With the invite, Matt Campbell becomes the fifth I-State head coach to lead his team to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons, joining Johnny Majors (1971-72), Earle Bruce (1977-78), Dan McCarney (2000-02, 04-05) and Paul Rhoads (2011-12). Campbell is the first to accomplish it within his first three campaigns with the Cyclones.

Among the connections between Iowa State and Washington State is a shared former head coach: Jim Walden. He was the head coach at WSU from 1978 through 1986 and left that position to become the Cyclones' head coach between 1987 and 1994. After leaving ISU, Walden was part of the Cougars' radio broadcast team for many years while still residing in Central Iowa.

Walden is now retired and living in Arizona. He returned for an Iowa State home game earlier this season.