Iowa State didn't lose to Drake on Saturday. But it came damn close.

The No. 23 Cyclones turned in a poor performance and almost fell victim to the upset-minded Bulldogs, eventually escaping 27-24 to avoid being on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

ISU improved to 8-4 with the win and will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

7-4 Drake from the non-scholarship FCS Pioneer League had I-State on its heels throughout the game, played in front of a sparse crowd of a few thousand people on a cold, wet, windy and altogether miserable day at Jack Trice Stadium.

Official attendance for the game was 56,738, but almost all of those were tickets originally purchased for the cancelled South Dakota State game on Sept. 1.

The game, scheduled to replace that season opener lost to lightning, almost had a shocking and unexpected ending of its own.



Brock Purdy's seven-yard touchdown pass to Deshaunte Jones with 26 seconds left to play in the third quarter turned out to be the last score and the game-winner. The Cyclone defense came up with three stops in the fourth quarter to maintain the three-point lead. After ISU forced a Drake punt with just over three minutes to go, the ISU offense came up with two first downs to run out the clock.

DU started its final possession on the I-State 46 and reached the Cyclone 26 before a holding penalty and a JaQuan Bailey sack thwarted the series. Spencer Benton recorded a sack to stop one of Drake's earlier fourth quarter possessions. Those were Iowa State's only two QB sacks of the day.

Drake took a 24-20 lead with 3:37 to play in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Grant Kraemer to Devin Cates. Cates had been called for offensive pass interference on the previous play to take an apparent DU touchdown off the board before making amends.

Iowa State led, 20-14, at halftime. Drake pulled within three at 20-17 on a 26-yard field goal by Danny Donley with 11:02 to go in the third quarter. The Bulldogs had taken over on the ISU 29 after Brock Purdy lost his grip on the slick football and fumbled.

That was one of two short-field scores for Drake on the day. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after Iowa State punter Corey Dunn couldn't handle a high snap and was tackled at the ISU 7-yard line.

The Cyclones led 14-7 following back-to-back TD runs by David Montgomery. He scored from seven yards out with 6:38 to go in the first quarter and again on a one-yard run on the initial play of the second quarter.

Drake tied the game at 14 on a two-yard pass from Kraemer to Tom Pugh with 9:42 to play in the second quarter.

An 11-yard run by Purdy with 2:13 to go before halftime put Iowa State back on top. But Connor Assalley missed the PAT kick.

Montgomery rushed for 145 yards on 33 carries and went over 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight year. It's the first time the Cyclones have had a 1,000-yard rusher in back-to-back seasons since Ennis Haywood did it in 2000 and 2001.

Hakeem Butler had four receptions for 67 yards to set a new single-season Iowa State receiving yardage record (1,126).

It's the first time ever ISU has had a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver in the same season.