Iowa State is losing three senior wide receivers from the 2022 squad and has hit the transfer portal for a pass catcher who put up big numbers at the FCS level this past season.
Eastern Kentucky sophomore Jayden Higgins announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon after taking an official visit to Ames the weekend of December 10-12. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass catcher joins Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris and former Missouri linebacker Zachary Lovett as portal additions for 2023.
In 12 games as a sophomore, Higgins hauled in 58 receptions for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns for Eastern Kentucky. A South Miami, Florida, native, who graduated from Westminster Christian in 2021, Higgins played in 10 games as a true freshman and tallied 29 receptions for 384 yards and three touchdowns.
In addition to I-State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, and Virginia were Power-5 offers that had offered the FCS transfer.