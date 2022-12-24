Iowa State is losing three senior wide receivers from the 2022 squad and has hit the transfer portal for a pass catcher who put up big numbers at the FCS level this past season.

Eastern Kentucky sophomore Jayden Higgins announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon after taking an official visit to Ames the weekend of December 10-12. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass catcher joins Stanford running back transfer Arlen Harris and former Missouri linebacker Zachary Lovett as portal additions for 2023.