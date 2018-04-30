With one South Dakota prospect (Blake Peterson) already in the 2019 class, Iowa State is back in the state hoping to add one more big man.

Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Grant Treiber, who also has a Power-5 offer from Vanderbilt, said the Cyclones have picked up the pace in his recruitment and extended an offer during a trip to Ames on April 6th.

Among other things, the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Treiber said he particularly enjoyed the close relationships he built with the coaching staff during his short time in Ames.

Treiber said he's confided in Peterson in recent months for more insight into the ISU football program.

For more on Treiber's recent unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



