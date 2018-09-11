The top overall prospect in Minnesota for the 2020 class has caught Iowa State's eye and says he's already been on campus for a football Saturday.

St. Paul Minnehaha Academy junior Kaden Johnson said the offer he received from the Cyclones in March is one he still cherishes six months later.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Johnson, who has a 5.9 Rivals rating, also has Power-5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. He is the eighth outside linebacker nationally and 110th overall regardless of position.

Johnson said he was on the Cyclones' campus for a football game last season and is considering a return trip this fall.

