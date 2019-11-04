A versatile Oklahoma athlete in the 2021 class collected an offer from Iowa State last week and is starting to look into potential game day visit options.

Tulsa Union junior A.J. Green already has offers from both Power-5 schools in the state, and can add one from the Cyclones after a conversation with assistant coach Joe Gordon.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Green could play either running back and cornerback at the next level. Also a standout track athlete at Tulsa Union, he has run a 4.39 40 time.

In addition to I-State’s offer, Green has ones from Arkansas, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

