After hosting a Class of 2020 quarterback prospect on an unofficial visit during spring ball, an Iowa State position coach liked what he saw during the evaluation period. The end result was the Cyclones extending an offer to the recruit.

Buffalo (Minn.) sophomore Aidan Bouman said his recruitment started picking up more steam during a trip to Ames in late March.

ISU followed up Bouman’s unofficial visit by sending quarterbacks coach Joe Gordon north during the spring evaluation period. Bouman’s performance was deemed offer-worthy by the staff, as he collected his first of the recruiting process last Thursday.

The sophomore quarterback, who has also gotten early looks from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, says he has already planned his next stop at ISU.

For more on Bouman's unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



