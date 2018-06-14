Iowa State made a strong move earlier this week for a Sunshine State defensive back, thanks to an unofficial visit the prospect made to Ames.

Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale rising senior Levi Williams made the trek central Iowa for a one-day visit on Tuesday, saying he liked everything he saw about ISU.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pound Williams said he’d be targeted to play outside in I-State’s defense and likes what he's seen of veteran cornerbacks such as D'Andre Payne and Brian Peavy.

In addition to ISU and West Virginia, the defensive back also has offers from the likes of Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, UMass, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Miss, Toledo, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.

For more on Williams' recent visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



