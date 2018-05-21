Iowa State is currently in the mix with 19 other schools that have offered a Lone Star State safety in the 2019 class, and is hoping to land the prospect on a visit in the near future.

College Station junior Brandon Joseph is taking his recruitment in stride and learning more about the programs that have offered. Among that group is Iowa State, which stepped up its pursuit this spring.

In addition to I-State, Joseph also has P5 offers from the likes of Arizona, Colorado, Northwestern, Purdue, Texas Tech, Utah and Vanderbilt. The SEC program in his own backyard, Texas A&M, is also recruiting him but has yet to offer.

Joseph has already began planning official visits, scheduling one to Texas Tech for the weekend of June 9th. Two weeks later, he said he’ll likely be in Arizona.

