After hosting a Lone Star State offensive lineman recently, Iowa State has landed out front for the Class of 2019 prospect with nine total offers.

Crosby (Texas) junior Chayse Todd said he enjoyed the time he spent with a freshman already on campus as well as the experiences he shared with members of head coach Matt Campbell’s staff.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound big man said his position meeting with coach Jeff Myers also went well and gave him a vision for what he could accomplish in Ames.

In addition to his Power-5 offer from ISU, Todd also has one from Kansas to go along with G5 programs Air Force, Army, New Mexico State, Texas State and UTEP.

For more on Todd's recent unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



