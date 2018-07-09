Members of the Cyclone coaching staff are following up with a Sunshine State defensive back who collected an offer during the spring and are considering hosting the prospect on an official visit.

Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson rising senior Cori Fant said he’s been in touch with a pair of Cyclone staff members, including head coach Matt Campbell.

Fant received his first and only Power-5 offer from the Cyclones after defensive coordinator Jon Heacock evaluated him during the spring.

The Class of 2019 product, who also has offers from Northern Colorado, South Dakota and James Madison, has yet to be ranked by Rivals.

