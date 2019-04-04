A Sunshine State three-star defensive back with several Power-5 offers says Iowa State is one of his favorites for a number of reasons, including the relationships he's established with coaches and future players in the program.

Tampa Catholic junior cornerback DeAngelo Taylor appears to be a focal point of Iowa State’s efforts in the area and said the staff in Ames has been keeping tabs on him for some time.

In addition to his ISU offer, the three-star cornerback has Power-5 ones from Arizona State, Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Taylor has yet to make any cuts to his list of offers, which now numbers 27 in all, but believes the Cyclones will be in the running until the end.

