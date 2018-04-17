With a former teammate already signed to play at Iowa State beginning this fall, an Arizona prep athlete already had positive thoughts about the football program. Those opinions got even stronger after an unofficial visit to Ames over the weekend.

Glendale (Ariz.) Deer Valley standouts Joey Ramos (2018) and Dez Melton (2019) visited Iowa State over the weekend, with the signee Ramos showing around the three-star prospect Melton. It was the first trip to Ames for Melton who, like Ramos, has offers from Arizona and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Melton is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is ranked the 13th overall prospect in Arizona for the 2019 class. He’s the latest in a wave of Arizona prospects the Cyclones have coveted.

In addition to finally seeing I-State in person for the first time, Melton did so alongside Ramos and Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 2019 commit D’Shayne James. It’s an experience that could pay dividends for the Cyclones.

