A three-star defensive back from Texas who is nearing a decision said his visit experience to Iowa State four months ago left a lasting impression.

Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian Academy rising senior Virdel Edwards said the Cyclones are still recruiting him hard and giving every indication they’d like to sign him in the 2019 class.

While having an opportunity to impact the Cyclones’ secondary in another year is a big factor, Edwards said the school aspect is just as huge.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Edwards is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating. In addition to I-State, he has Power-5 offers from Colorado, Purdue and Texas Tech. He took an official to Texas Tech last month and has been on unofficial visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Louisiana-Monroe this summer.

For more on Edwards' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



