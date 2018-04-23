A Lone Star State defensive anchor picked up another Power-5 offer from the Cyclones last month and is looking ahead to a potential visit this summer.

League City (Texas) Clear Springs junior Jason Gold said as many as three coaches from head coach Matt Campbell’s staff have been in touch.

In addition to I-State, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Gold has P5 offers from the likes of Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU and Virginia Tech.

Going to a school in the Big 12 is appealing, said Gold, who also added that he’s not afraid to take his game outside his home state.

Gold visited Oklahoma State this past weekend.

For more on Gold's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



