CycloneReport - Cyclones get well in Lawrence, throttle Kansas 52-22

One week after enduring a frustrating day at sixth-ranked Oklahoma State, the Cyclones took their act back out on the road and put the boot on a winless Kansas team, winning in relatively easy fashion 52-22.

Breece Hall shouldered the load once again for the Cyclone offense, going for more than 180 yards on the ground for a second straight week. The sophomore returned to the Sunflower State and carried 21 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He added three catches for 11 more yards.

Junior quarterback Brock Purdy rebounded from a Big 12 season-worst performance against the Cowboys to complete 23-of-34 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but added a rushing touchdown.

The Cyclones owned a decisive 552-240 edge in total yards, achieving great balance on the offensive side (294 passing and 258 rushing). They averaged 7.8 yards per play and 11.8 per pass completion.

Purdy made way late in the game for true freshman quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who showed the promise heaped in his direction throughout preseason camp. Even with a sizable lead late, offensive coordinator Tom Manning wanted to see what he had in the youngster. Dekkers completed passes to Easton Dean and Joe Scates, with the latter going 30 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, I-State sacked KU quarterbacks five times and recorded 11.5 tackles-for-loss. Greg Eisworth intercepted Jalon Daniels in the third quarter and would add a pair of tackles. Arnold Azunna and O'Rien Vance each led the team with six tackles. JaQuan Bailey put an off week in the rearview mirror, returning to his dominant self with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

The Cyclones improved to 4-2 overall this season and are now 4-1 in the Big 12 heading into next Saturday night's home game against Baylor.