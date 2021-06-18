Cyclones get their priority OL target in Hasert

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Hasert is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, is considered the fourth overall prospect in Minnesota and 35th offensive guard nationally in the 2022 class.

Marshall rising senior Deylin Hasert , who took a self-guided tour in March before returning on an official visit the weekend of June 4th, announced his commitment Friday afternoon on social media.

The second Iowa State visit of 2021 for a Minnesota offensive line recruit was enough to help the coaching staff land a prospect high on their wish list.

Hasert took an official visit to Minnesota this past weekend and had been scheduled to head to Iowa on June 25th. Kansas State and Nebraska had also offered the 2022 prospect.

"It's always been my dream to play football at the next level and I'm so thankful to Coach (Matt) Campbell and his staff for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream," said Hasert in his announcement on Twitter.

The sixth commitment for ISU's 2022 class, Hasert joins linebackers Jacob Imming, Will McLaughlin and Carson Willich, quarterback Rocco Becht and punter Tyler Perkins.

Hasert had this to say about his March trip to Ames.

“I went down there and looked around for a little bit,” he said. “It was great seeing how the campus is and just seeing the new facility that they’re building down there. The whole experience was a positive.”

Check out CycloneReport.com this weekend for more, as Hasert digs deeper into his commitment.