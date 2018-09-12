Iowa State has solved its 12th game scheduling conundrum, tentatively lining up a home non-conference game against University of the Incarnate Word, an FCS scholarship program located in San Antonio, Texas.

The Cyclones will play the Cardinals on December 1 in Ames if ISU is not in the Big 12 championship game and UIW is not in the FCS playoffs. The contingency game will be scheduled to start at 1:00 at Jack Trice Stadium and be video streamed on Cyclones.TV.

I-State found itself in need of another game when the intended season opener against South Dakota State was cancelled due to lightning back on September 1.

“Although it’s been a challenging process to identify a school that was willing and able to play in Ames on Dec. 1, we are thankful to the Cardinals’ Athletics Director Brian Wickstrom and Coach Eric Morris in helping us schedule this game,” I-State AD Jamie Pollard said.

Morris, the Cardinals' first-year head coach, was previously the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech.

Now instead of playing one of the best teams at the FCS level, the Cyclones will play one of the worst. Incarnate Word is 0-2 so far this season, having lost to FBS opponents New Mexico (62-30) and North Texas (58-16). UIW, a member of the Southland Conference, has never played a Power 5 opponent and is 0-5 all-time against FBS schools since launching its football program in 2009.

Iowa State will pay Incarnate Word $300,000 for the game and also provide air charter transportation.

The Cyclones are 0-1 on the season after losing at Iowa last week. ISU is at home this week against Oklahoma.

Fans that purchased tickets for Iowa State's cancelled game against South Dakota State will receive tickets to the Incarnate Word game.

“We recognize the process of re-issuing both tickets and parking will present its own set of challenges for our department and fans,” Pollard said. “Our staff will be in contact directly with our fans as soon as more details are finalized.”