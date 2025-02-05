Cyclones Finalize 2025 Recruiting Class

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced Thursday the signing of two prep players.

The Cyclones, who signed 19 players during the early signing period in December, have added defensive lineman BJ Carter (6-4, 280, Middleburg, Fla. [Middleburg]) and running back Jayden Jackson (5-11, 215, Franklin, Texas [Franklin]).

“Our program is excited to add BJ Carter and Jayden Jackson to our 2025 signing class,” Campbell said. “This is a talented group that we believe aligns with the values our program stands for and the vision for where we are headed. BJ and Jayden both had tremendous senior years and will be ready to help us continue to build Cyclone Football as they arrive to Ames this summer.”

Iowa State’s class included 21 future Cyclones, 11 on offense and 10 on defense. The players come from 10 different states, with Iowa producing seven of the signees.

According to On3, ISU signed five of the top six players in Iowa, while Rivals has Iowa State landing six of the state’s top 10 players.

Quarterback Alex Manske was a four-star recruit, along with linebacker Will Hawthorne and offensive lineman Will Tompkins. Ohio offensive lineman Kuol Kuol was a four-star signee according to 247sports.

2025 February Signings

BJ Carter

DL

6-4 / 280

Middleburg, Fla. / Middleburg

Played at Middleburg High School for head coach Ryan Wolfe … three-star prospect and a top-150 defensive lineman nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … helped Middleburg to a 7-4 record and state playoff appearance in his senior season … finished the 2024 season with 46 tackles, including seven sacks and nine hurries … also forced a fumble and registered two PBUs … as a junior, compiled 49 tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks … compiled 143 tackles and 10 sacks in his career … picked the Cyclones over offers from NC State and West Virginia.

Jayden Jackson

RB

5-11 / 215

Franklin, Texas / Franklin

Prepped at Franklin High School for head coach Mark Fannin … three-star by all major recruiting outlets … top-125 running back by 247Sports composite … rushed for more than 8,000 career yards, just the 13th player in Texas high school football history to reach that mark … totaled 8,035 yards and 114 rushing touchdowns … had 38 career 100-yard rushing games … recorded four games with five rushing touchdowns in his career … as a senior, rushed for 2,386 yards and 35 touchdowns … averaged 12.6 yards per carry while leading Franklin to a 10-3 record in 2024 … earned The Sporting News Texas All-State Second-Team honors as a senior … District MVP … had a career-high 328 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 game against C.H. Yoe … earned offensive MVP honors for his efforts in 2022 state championship game … reached the state championship game from 2021-23, winning a pair of state titles … finished high school career with 56-5 record.