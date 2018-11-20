With over 40 points per game from last year's team on the bench in street clothes again, Iowa State's thin-rostered basketball team managed to build a 10-point lead on Arizona in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night.

But the Cyclones couldn't hold on. The Wildcats outscored ISU, 27-12, over the final 10 minutes of the game to post a 71-66 victory. Iowa State fell to 3-1 on the young season with the loss and will face Illinois in a consolation bracket game Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 o'clock (Iowa time). Arizona is now 4-0 and will play Gonzaga in a tourney semifinal.

For the third straight game, I-State was without guard Lindell Wigginton, who injured his foot in practice following the Cyclones' season-opening win over Missouri. And it was ISU's fourth game without injured big man Solomon Young and the suspended duo of forward Cameron Lard and wing Zoran Talley.

Still, a Nick Weiler-Babb three-pointer with 11:02 left in the game put Iowa State on top, 54-44. The Cyclones' had two ensuing opportunities to extend their lead and misfired on successive possessions. Arizona's Brandon Randolph drained a three-pointer at the 10:04 mark to make it 54-47 and start the Cats' comeback.

A three-pointer by Arizona's Justin Coleman made it 54-50 with 9:16 to go. Marial Shayok answered with a driving bucket with 8:37 to play that made it 56-50. But Arizona kept coming and tied the game on three different occasions before Coleman nailed a three with 1:49 left in the game to put the Wildcats on top, 63-60.

A made free throw by Talen Horton-Tucker tied the game at 63 with 1:01 to go, but Iowa State was outscored 8-2 in the game's final 61 seconds.

Iowa State broke away from a 20-20 tie to lead by nine at halftime, 36-27.

Shayok recorded a double-double for ISU with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Horton-Tucker and Michael Jacobson each scored 16 points and Weiler-Babb added 13.

The Cyclones shot 41.9 percent from the field for the game (26-62), including a frigid 11-of-30 in the second half. ISU missed 12 of its final 15 shots. Iowa State was also ice cold from three-point range throughout the game, making just 4-of-24 shots from behind the arc.