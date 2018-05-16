Iowa State and Baylor are two early Power-5 offers for a Class of 2020 inside linebacker from the Texas high school ranks.

Houston Cypress Creek sophomore Josh White said the Cyclones' offer came from out of the blue following a visit from area recruiter Nate Scheelhaase on May 3rd.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound White said the running backs coach made a good impression on him and is now trying to get him to ISU.

Although limited in the amount of communication the two sides can have, given the prospect is only a sophomore, White said he has initiated steady contact between he and Scheelhaase.

For more on White's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




