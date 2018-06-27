Much has changed in the recruitment of a St. Louis (Mo.) offensive lineman in the 2019 class since the Cyclones offered back in his sophomore year...primarily the number of schools that are now in the mix.

Trinity Catholic rising senior Ira Henry finally got the opportunity to take his first official visit this past weekend and Ames was the destination.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Henry, who was hosted by linebacker Marcel Spears, recapped his two days in Ames over the weekend and said he enjoyed many aspects of his experience.

In a pack of P5 offer schools that includes Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Syracuse, Henry said his most recent visit to ISU could play a crucial role in his ending up in Ames.

