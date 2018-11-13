The Cyclones have fared well in the state of Arizona since head coach Matt Campbell arrived in Ames nearly three years ago and recently offered a standout defender in the Class of 2020.

Chandler outside linebacker Tate Romney, who competed against Cyclone starting quarterback Brock Purdy at the end of the 2017 season, said he’s been an eager follower of I-State football this year.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound outside linebacker also has Power-5 offers under his belt from Arizona, California and Vanderbilt. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the 26th-best outside linebacker nationally in 2020.

Just as his team enjoyed a deep run to a state championship one year ago, Romney and Chandler are the top seed in the Class 6A playoffs in 2018 and have a semifinal matchup against Gilbert Highland awaiting later this week. If they win, a state finals rematch against Purdy’s former team could await the following week.

