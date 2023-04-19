AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of three transfers to the 2023-24 Iowa State roster. UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert, Wofford transfer Jackson Paveletzke and Buffalo transfer Curtis Jones will all join the Cyclones this summer.

“We’re ecstatic to add three high-character, multi-dimensional, experienced guards to our backcourt,” Otzelberger said. “They will undoubtedly bolster our offensive efficiency and up-tempo style of play. All three averaged more than three assists last season and will help spread our offense in that regard.”

Gilbert is a 6-4 guard out of St. Louis who played for the Runnin’ Rebels the last two seasons. Gilbert comes to Iowa State with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gilbert appeared in 31 of the Runnin’ Rebels 32 games this season, making a start in 29 of them. He was second on the team with 11.4 points per game, while also ranking fourth on the team with 3.8 rebounds. He led UNLV in steals with 1.7 per game, while being one of two players on the roster averaging over three assists per game at 3.2.

“Keshon brings a downhill and attacking style of play to the team,” Otzelberger said. “He has a relentless ability to get in the paint, making plays for himself and his teammates. Defensively, he takes tremendous pride in locking up the other team’s primary perimeter option.”

Gilbert scored in double figures 19 times, including a season-high 25 points in a victory over Washington State. He also had a 23-point performance in a victory over Incarnate Word. Both point totals helped the Runnin’ Rebels to a 10-0 start to the season, with Gilbert scoring in double figures in nine of those 10 victories. He had a season-high 10 rebounds in a victory over Southern Miss. He had multiple assists in 26 games, including a season-high eight against High Point.

During his freshman season, he appeared in all 32 games, while starting four of them. He led the Runnin’ Rebels in steals and ranked ninth in the Mountain West with 1.2 per game. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while dishing out 1.7 assists. Gilbert also recorded three steals in a game on four separate occasions.

Gilbert led Vashon High School to a state title as a senior, averaging 13.2 points per game. He spent his junior year at Durango High School in Las Vegas, where he led the Trailblazers to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years. He averaged 14 points and five assists that season. Coming out of high school, Gilbert was the 29th ranked point guard in the nation by 247Sports, while also being tabbed a three-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.

Paveletzke is a 6-3 guard out of Kimberly, Wis. who played for the Terriers this season. Paveletzke comes to Iowa State with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, Paveletzke started all 33 games for Wofford last season. He was one of two Terriers to average double figure points, tallying 15.1 per game. His 15.1 points per game were the seventh-most by a freshman in NCAA Division I this past season. He averaged 3.7 assists per game, the 11th-best average by a freshman this season. He shot 49.4 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from 3-point range, while also hitting at an 84.2 percent clip at the charity stripe.

“Jackson possesses tremendous skill, playmaking ability and long-range shooting.” Otzelberger said. “He has produced consistently against high-level opponents. He’s crafty with the basketball and thrives at making his teammates better.”

He scored in double figures in the final 14 games of the year, bringing his total to 28 games. He had 10 games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 25 against Furman Jan. 22. Paveletzke tallied his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 assists against Montreat on Dec. 17. He finished the year with 10 games with five or more assists.

Paveletzke led Kimberly to the regional championship as a senior, averaging 30 points. 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He dropped 50 points in a game as a senior. Kimberly’s all-time leading scorer, Paveletzke led KHS to a state runner-up finish as a junior.

Jones is a 6-5 guard out of Minneapolis who played for the Bulls this season. Jones comes to Iowa State with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Curtis has a high basketball IQ with terrific decision-making abilities,” Otzelberger said. “He has positional size and length that makes him an excellent passer and helps him get a lot of steals. He has proven to be a terrific rebounder from the guard position.”

Jones earned All-MAC Third Team honors this past season for Buffalo. Jones led the Bulls with 15.0 points per game, while also adding 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He shot 35.9 percent from 3-point range and 41 percent from the field. Jones started all 31 games for Buffalo this season, scoring in double figures in 24 of those games. He tallied a career-high 32 points in a victory over St. Bonaventure Dec. 30 and added another 30-point performance later in the year in a victory over Western Michigan. He had 10 games with at least 20 points.

During his sophomore, he came off the bench in 28 games for the Bulls, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 assists per game. He twice scored 11 points against Bowling Green. He had six assists and four rebounds in a victory over Rider.

Prior to his two years in Buffalo, he spent the 2020-21 season at Indian Hills Community College. In 24 games, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He was a Second Team All-Region selection, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range. He had 20-plus points four times, including back-to-back 26-point games against Ellsworth CC and Marshalltown CC. He dropped a career-high 11 assists against DMACC.

In high school, he led Cretin-Derham Hall to the Minnesota Class 4A State Title as a senior.