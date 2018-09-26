Iowa State added a talented ball handler and scorer to its 2019 basketball recruiting class Tuesday night with a verbal commitment from Blythewood (SC) guard Tre Jackson.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jackson officially visited ISU this past weekend and went public with his commitment decision on Twitter. Jackson is a Rivals.com three-star prospect ranked as the No. 39 point guard in the country. He also had a high-major offer from South Carolina and mid-major offers from Buffalo, Charleston, Charlotte, Murray State and Southern Miss to go along with a number of low-major offers as well. Jackson's offer total was 20 or more.

Jackson averaged around 20 points per game as a high school junior to lead his team to a South Carolina state championship.

Iowa State has three known verbal commitments in its 2019 class. The others are Jonesboro (Ark.) wing Marcedus Leech and Lakeland (Fla.) combo forward Luke Anderson.

The Cyclones are scheduled to host Hopkinsville (Ky.) guard Kyky Tandy on an official visit this weekend.



