Arriving in Ames as a JUCO transfer in the 2017 recruiting class, Matthew Eaton faced a stacked wide receiver depth chart. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound out of Mississippi’s Pearl River Community College still found a way to carve out a niche, making several key receptions for the Cyclones.

With veterans such as Allen Lazard, Marchie Murdock and Trever Ryen moving on, the fifth-year senior entered camp on an even line with Landen Akers to be starting Z-receiver. Anticipating a greater role, Eaton had a huge offseason to prepare for 2018.

The decision makers have taken notice.

“If you said Coach, four days, the guy that’s stuck out the most to you, that had a phenomenal off season, it’s Matt Eaton,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “I’m really proud of Matt. You know Matt has never had the ability to have a healthy spring and really a healthy fall camp. Matt was kind of coming back from some injuries his first spring here so in the summer he was never full go.

“He got to camp, still kind of battling through it, and I think you saw the emergence of Matt midway through the season – that Texas Tech game and on through there. Really became a productive asset to us in that receiver group. One of the things that’s been really fun is to watch Matt’s growth.”

In spite of those early-season woes, Eaton turned in a nice campaign as a backup, catching 21 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 13 games. A pair of those scores came in the game in Lubbock that Campbell alluded to.

Entering his final college season, the 22-year old wants even more and has pushed himself to the max.

“I just wanted to get better on all cylinders,” Eaton said. “Obviously, going into my last year as a senior, I’ve stepped into more of a leadership role. The group of guys that we have in our room have pushed me, as well as me pushing them. It’s been a great offseason and we’re all ready to prepare for this upcoming season.

“Being the great talent that Allen is and Marchie Murdock too…that put me with the twos last year. This year, I’m stepping into a bigger role and having a larger contribution to the offense. Whenever the ball was thrown to me last year I’d try my best to make a play. That’s what I was able to do for the team and I hope to continue to do that this year.”

In addition to following the standard summer conditioning protocol, Eaton said he caught between 250 and 500 footballs per day from a machine and other quarterbacks on the roster. Eaton and the other receivers also gathered with incumbent starter Kyle Kempt over weekends.

“The whole country is going to see Kyle’s arm strength this year,” Eaton said. “It’s tremendous. He was battling through some injuries last year. He’s an incredible quarterback. We’re all going to show the country that we have a talented group of guys all around us. Everybody has something legitimate to bring to the offense.

“Our chemistry has developed so much and all of the receivers can attest to that. It’s not just Kyle. Zeb Noland, Brock Purdy, Devon Moore and Re-Al Mitchell have put in a great deal of time to get the rapport down with the receivers.”

When Eaton looks back on a collegiate career that’s included stops at ISU, Pearl River and Temple, he said he’s appreciative of all those that helped him along the way during a journey that started in the summer of 2014.

“I reflect all the time,” he said. “It’s crazy to know that five years ago I was just coming into Temple as a freshman, not knowing much about college football. I take every experience with a grain of salt and am very appreciative.

“I was able to play with guys at Temple like Tavon Young and Hassan Reddick, guys who are now in the NFL and played at high levels. They led me when I was young. I’m grateful for every experience I had.”



