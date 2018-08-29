Cyclone players primed to get season underway
One of the most anticipated Iowa State football seasons ever will kick off Saturday night as the Cyclones host FCS national power South Dakota State in the opener for both teams.
Four key performers for ISU this week will be senior quarterback Kyle Kempt and junior receiver Hakeem Butler on offense and junior defensive tackle Ray Lima and senior cornerback D'Andre Payne on defense. Here is what that foursome of top players had to say about the upcoming game and all that has gone into the Iowa State off season to get ready for it.
Kyle Kempt on how winning in the margins has become a point of emphasis in turnaround:
“A lot of that was showing up on film and we were that close. We had that breakthrough and that became a big point of emphasis. This is what happens when we do those things. It’s the same thing when we lose games we should lose, it’s because we didn’t do those right.”
Kempt on the emergence of the three tight ends atop the depth chart:
“I’ve been impressed with them all camp. All three have done a phenomenal job, especially catching the ball and running routes. I know they were challenged in the summer to really improve and grow into that role. All three of them bring something different to the table, but at the same time they’re big-bodied guys that run well and catch the ball.”
Kempt on his background with Chase Allen, Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner:
“I know all those guys very well. Two summers ago, I spent a bunch of time with them when I was still a walk-on. For that group, it was important for me to continue to bring them along and show them to the right resources. Some of the receivers have helped them with route running. We’ve kept them around and I’ve had one-on-one time with them.”
Kempt on how David Montgomery has changed from 2017 to 2018:
“It’s kind of in his growth and leadership role. He’s still the game guy. He comes to work every day and is the hardest worker on the team. That’s the biggest thing about him.”
Kempt on how much the team will utilize Montgomery this season
“A lot. I can’t give a percentage. It’s all about what the defense is giving us. We go into the game plan every week and see what they’re going to give us and what’s going to work. I’ll hand the ball off every time if that’s what will work. We have a very deep running back room, so I think you’ll see all of them used.”
Kempt on head coach Matt Campbell’s suggestion that he’ll be calling more plays:
“There’s going to be some of that, but it comes with the territory of just being in the system for a while and having some trust built into it. That’s also me sitting in on all of his meetings, so knowing exactly what he’s thinking and he can give me the reigns. I might be calling the play, but he’s calling the play too because I know what he wants.”
Ray Lima on his improvements throughout the 2017 campaign:
“As the season progressed, I learned my fits and how to place my hands. Watching film the next day, I evaluated film of the game and seeing the importance of my job and everyone’s job. That’s when it started to click for me on what my role was.”
Lima on if there’s more expected from him this season because of all that:
“I just expect something from myself every day.”
Lima on if the program’s in position to even bigger things:
“I think we’re in a great spot with a lot of veteran guys and a lot of young bloods who are anxious to get out there and show what they’ve got.”
Lima on the mindset for South Dakota State week:
“I’ve talked a lot about our will to prepare and how we prepare. We know what we have to bring to the table this Saturday and will give it all we’ve got. No matter how the other team looks, we’ll prepare like they’re the best. That’s how we approach every day.”
Lima on having better knowledge of defense after a season that saw a lot of changes:
“We’re more comfortable now. Last year when we put the new defense it was (on the fly), so I think we’re a lot more comfortable with the guys on the defensive side. We know our fits, as far as the run game, and know where we fit in the pass. We all feel more comfortable with the scheme and Coach (Jon) Heacock and everything he’s doing.”
Lima on his comfort level being higher with the two starting linebackers returning behind him:
“We’ve got (Mar)cel (Spears) and Willie Harvey back there, so it’s great with being more comfortable with the defensive scheme and what we have to do.”
Lima on the precautions he took in the offseason to ensure he could stay healthier this season:
“It was just kind of working on my core. I struggled with some stuff last year health-wise, so focusing on all those little things is huge. I’ve worked on getting off the ball and using my hands more.”
Lima on how he’s become a better student of the game after spending a season at ISU:
“I watched a lot of tape and noticed what I could do here and here, with my movement and steps, masking a defense and not giving away something.”
Hakeem Butler on taking over a bigger role with Allen Lazard graduating:
“With Allen leaving, I think he was the face of the receiving corps last year. I guess I flew under the radar, but after a while I was seeing double teams in the slot, so I don’t think much is going to change. I’m not really trying to fill his void, but be myself. The way coach does it, he works around the players that he has. He knows I’m not Allen, but I’m Hakeem, so he’ll treat me like that.”
Butler on what the big focal point was for him in the offseason:
“I would say just getting back to full time outside and re-learning that.”
Butler on if he spent a lot of extra time catching passes from Kempt:
“Everybody did. Whenever Kyle wants to throw, we’re ready. Most quarterback’s arms are tired, but I don’t know what’s up with him. He doesn’t get tired. He wants to throw all day.”
D’Andre Payne on if he’s surprised that Mike Rose can come in and compete right away to start:
“Absolutely not. You see that every single year. We’ve had true freshman that have come in and played like David (Montgomery), JaQuan (Bailey) and DeShaunte (Jones). I don’t think it’s surprising. I like seeing that type of stuff…guys that come in with their heads down and work every single day and really want to make an impact on the team.”
Payne on what he’s seen from Rose that makes him stand out:
“He’s just a guy that comes in every single day and you know what you’re going to get out of him every single play. He works hard and wants to learn. That’s what you want out of a guy like that. He’s going to make those mistakes every now and then, being young and not knowing the position, but he’s very talented and will help us.”