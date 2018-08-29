One of the most anticipated Iowa State football seasons ever will kick off Saturday night as the Cyclones host FCS national power South Dakota State in the opener for both teams.

Four key performers for ISU this week will be senior quarterback Kyle Kempt and junior receiver Hakeem Butler on offense and junior defensive tackle Ray Lima and senior cornerback D'Andre Payne on defense. Here is what that foursome of top players had to say about the upcoming game and all that has gone into the Iowa State off season to get ready for it.





Kyle Kempt on how winning in the margins has become a point of emphasis in turnaround:

“A lot of that was showing up on film and we were that close. We had that breakthrough and that became a big point of emphasis. This is what happens when we do those things. It’s the same thing when we lose games we should lose, it’s because we didn’t do those right.”



Kempt on the emergence of the three tight ends atop the depth chart:

“I’ve been impressed with them all camp. All three have done a phenomenal job, especially catching the ball and running routes. I know they were challenged in the summer to really improve and grow into that role. All three of them bring something different to the table, but at the same time they’re big-bodied guys that run well and catch the ball.”



Kempt on his background with Chase Allen, Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner:

“I know all those guys very well. Two summers ago, I spent a bunch of time with them when I was still a walk-on. For that group, it was important for me to continue to bring them along and show them to the right resources. Some of the receivers have helped them with route running. We’ve kept them around and I’ve had one-on-one time with them.”



Kempt on how David Montgomery has changed from 2017 to 2018:

“It’s kind of in his growth and leadership role. He’s still the game guy. He comes to work every day and is the hardest worker on the team. That’s the biggest thing about him.”



Kempt on how much the team will utilize Montgomery this season

“A lot. I can’t give a percentage. It’s all about what the defense is giving us. We go into the game plan every week and see what they’re going to give us and what’s going to work. I’ll hand the ball off every time if that’s what will work. We have a very deep running back room, so I think you’ll see all of them used.”



Kempt on head coach Matt Campbell’s suggestion that he’ll be calling more plays:

“There’s going to be some of that, but it comes with the territory of just being in the system for a while and having some trust built into it. That’s also me sitting in on all of his meetings, so knowing exactly what he’s thinking and he can give me the reigns. I might be calling the play, but he’s calling the play too because I know what he wants.”