A stop at an Iowa State camp this summer that resulted in a co-MVP honor was one of many productive outings for an in-state offensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Josh Volk camped in both Ames and Iowa City this summer, while also getting exposure on other campuses around the Midwest.

Volk’s lone camp stop in Ames in June was a productive one, as he shared co-MVP honors with another offered lineman in Greene County sophomore Tyler Miller.

As for his ISU recruitment, Volk said it’s gone well and he expects it will pick up when members of head coach Matt Campbell’s staff can start initiating contact next month. From his conversations with the staff, Volk said he believes he remains a high-profile prospect in the junior class.

