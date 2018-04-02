The Cyclones are trying to pull in a southern California three-star defensive back with offers from three Pac-12 schools, but first thing's first and that's landing the prospect on a visit in the coming months.

Orange Lutheran junior K.J. Trujillo, who is the 73rd-ranked overall prospect in his state for the 2019 class, said his interest from the Cyclones picked up gradually over the past several months and eventually led to an offer in early March.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Trujillo also has Power-5 offers from Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State. Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State have also extended offers.

The junior prospect said he’s on an accelerated timeline of choosing his future destination, so his official visit to Ames would likely come prior to his senior season.

For more on Trujillo's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.




