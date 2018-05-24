A member of the Iowa State coaching staff liked what he saw of a fast-emerging junior over the spring and decided to extend an offer to the recruit.

Round Rock (Texas) junior Garrett Miller - who also has Power-5 offers from Colorado, Purdue and Kansas - said the Cyclones have quickly made an impression on him led by point man Alex Golesh.

Miller and Golesh continue to be in steady contact, with the recruit saying he’s thinking more and more about taking a trip to Ames in the first couple weeks of June.

This past season, Miller caught 27 passes for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

For more on Miller's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



