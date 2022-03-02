Cowboys pull away late, upset host Iowa State on Senior Night
With a berth in the NCAA Tournament likely already locked up, Iowa State dropped an improbable Senior Night game in Hilton Coliseum, falling 53-36 to an Oklahoma State team ineligible for postseaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news