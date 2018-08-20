After spending much of the offseason working out with his teammates and focusing on the 2018 season, a long-time Cyclone commit plans to be on campus again for the season opener against South Dakota State.

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West senior Vonzell Kelly said he’s remained in steady contact with the coaching staff in the four months since announcing his decision and said everything is still set for him to sign with the Cyclones.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Kelly is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. At the time of his commitment, he also had offers from Kansas and Toledo.

In addition to traveling to Ames for the season opener early next month, Kelley said he’s penciled in an official visit for the weekend of December 7th.

For more on how Kelley's offseason has gone and his upcoming game-day visit to Iowa State, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



