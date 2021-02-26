 CycloneReport - Commit Fit: Which Big 12 signees found best situations?
Commit Fit: Which Big 12 signees found best situations?

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We finish today with the Big 12.

*****

*****


QUARTERBACK

1. Caleb Williams, Oklahoma 

2. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

3. Jake Rubley, Kansas State 

4. Kyron Drones, Baylor 

5. Charles Wright, Texas 

*****

RUNNING BACK

Ahmonte Watkins
Ahmonte Watkins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1.  Eli Sanders, Iowa State

2. Ahmonte Watkins, TCU 

3. Jaylen Anderson, West Virginia

4. Cam'Ron Valdez, Texas Tech 

5. Jonathon Brooks, Texas 

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Mario Williams
Mario Williams (Rivals.com)

1. Mario Williams, Oklahoma 

2. Quaydarius Davis, Kansas 

3. Kaden Prather, West Virginia 

4. Billy Bowman, Oklahoma 

5. Quincy Brown, TCU

*****

TIGHT END

Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders (Sam Spiegelman)

1. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas 

2. Gunnar Helm, Texas 

3. Tyler Moore, Iowa State 

4. Jasper Lott, TCU 

5. Mason Tharp, Texas Tech 

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Hayden Connor
Hayden Connor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia 

2. Savion Byrd, Oklahoma 

3. Hayden Conner, Texas 

4. Connor Heffernan, Baylor 

5. Tyler Maro, Iowa State 

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Kelvin Gilliam
Kelvin Gilliam (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1.  Kelvin Gilliam, Oklahoma 

2. Chris Murray, Kansas State 

3. Aden Kelly, Oklahoma State 

4. Brayden Wood, Kansas State 

5. Hammond Russell IV, West Virginia 

*****

LINEBACKER

Derrick Harris
Derrick Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Clayton Smith, Oklahoma 

2. Derrick Harris, Texas 

3. Nick Martin, Oklahoma State 

4. Terrence Cooks, Texas 

5. Landyn Watson, TCU 

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Malik Verdon
Malik Verdon (Nick Lucero / Rivals)

1. JD Coffey, Texas 

2. Latrell McCutchin, Oklahoma 

3. Jamier Johnson, Texas 

4. Malik Verdon, Iowa State 

5. Tevin Williams, Baylor 

