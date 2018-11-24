After a decade of finding many of the most painful ways to lose a football game - all to the same opponent - Iowa State got a measure of sweet revenge Saturday night in a comeback for the ages.

The Cyclones defeated Kansas State, 42-38, scoring 21 unanswered points to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats and legendary head coach Bill Snyder. The victory improved I-State to 6-3 in Big 12 play, securing a tie with West Virginia for third place in the final league standings. ISU moved to 7-4 overall with its season finale against FCS foe Drake next Saturday.

Iowa State equalled its largest fourth-quarterback comeback in school history by erasing a 17-point K-State lead in what might have been Snyder's final game as head coach. Previous Cyclone teams also came from 17 down in the final frame in wins over West Virginia in 2013 and Northern Iowa in 1987.

David Montgomery's 18-yard touchdown run with 4:34 to play capped Iowa State's furious rally. The Cyclones scored 21 points in a span of 5 minutes and 44 seconds to erase a seemingly insurmountable 38-21 KSU lead. The ISU defense appeared spent as the Wildcats converted I-State's third turnover into a four-yard TD pass from Skylar Thompson to Isaiah Zuber with 12:27 to play.

But after a three-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Sam Seonbuchner cut the deficit to ten points at 38-28 with 10:18 to go, the Cyclone defense summoned a reserve of energy to thrill what remained of a paid crowd of 54,430 at Jack Trice Stadium.



A Willie Harvey sack of Thompson forced a fumble that caromed into the hands of fellow linebacker Mike Rose, who darted 20 yards for a stirring score that brought the Cyclones within three at 38-35 at the 8:34 mark of the game.

The ISU D rose up again to get a stop and force a K-State punt. The Cyclone offense, which generated nearly 500 yards on the night, then moved 69 yards on six plays with Montgomery covering the final 18 yards for the go-ahead score.

And when K-State got the ball back and moved into Iowa State territory in the closing minutes, the Iowa State defense came up with its final big stop of the night. After an Alex Barnes run of 20 yards on a 4th-and-1 play gave Kansas State a first down at the 50, the Cyclones yielded just a three-yard gain on first down. Thompson then threw three consecutive incompletions to end the final KSU threat.

After Montgomery secured the win with the one first down Iowa State needed to run out the clock on its final series, senior quarterback Kyle Kempt came into the game for the final victory formation kneel down to end it.

Kansas State led, 21-14, at the half, after scoring with just 30 seconds to play before intermission with Thompson throwing to Zuber for six yards. KSU took advantage of a short field after Iowa State's Tarique Milton fumbled on a punt return at the ISU 34.

Iowa State took a 7-0 lead on a one-yard fade pass from Purdy to Hakeem Butler at the 5:15 mark of the first quarter. Kansas State pulled even on a 10-yard run by Barnes in the opening minute of the second half to tie it 7-7. Iowa State retook the lead at 14-7 on a Montgomery 3-yard run with 12:15 to go in the second quarter that made it 14-7.

Kansas State tied the game at 14 on a Thompson 4-yard run with 6:50 to play in the second quarter.

Trailing by seven, Iowa State traveled 70 yards on five plays to set up an 11-yard Montgomery TD run to knot the score 21-all at the 12:23 mark of the third quarter.

Kansas State went back ahead, 24-21, on a Blake Lynch 36-yard field goal with 9:07 to play in the third quarter. KSU pushed its lead to ten at 31-21 when Thompson passed nine yards to Chabastin Taylor with 4:25 to go in the third quarter.

Montgomery rushed for 149 yards on 19 carries in the come-from-behind win, scoring three TDs along the way. Purdy completed 20-of-27 passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Butler had five receptions for 144 yards to lead ISU receivers.

The Cyclones piled up 493 yards on the night with 337 through the air and 156 on the ground. Iowa State averaged 8.4 yards per play. Kansas State finished the night with 428 yards, including 183 passing and 245 rushing. Barnes ran for 184 in a losing effort for KSU.

Brian Peavy had ten total tackles for the I-State defense. Harvey had eight tackles with two QB sacks and a hurry.

Iowa State's 21 (or more) points in the fourth quarter matched a feat it accomplished three times previously against Kansas State teams. All were comeback wins. The most recent was a 28-point fourth quarter that led to a 37-23 win in Manhattan in 2004.

Saturday's game with its 80 total points was the highest-scoring in the 102 years of the Cyclones vs. Wildcats series.