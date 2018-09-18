Iowa State hosted an offered defensive back over the weekend for its first official home game of the season against Oklahoma.

Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy junior Craig McDonald said he packed a lot into one day during his first-ever visit to Ames.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McDonald is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. The fifth-ranked prospect overall in Minnesota for 2020, he also has an offer from Iowa.

Getting on campus for the first time showed McDonald just how much of a presence that I-State plans to be in his recruitment.

For more onMcDonald's visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



