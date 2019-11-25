A 2021 prospect from the Ohio high school ranks said he grew up watching former Cyclone David Montgomery play, in high school and in college, so it was easy for him to get excited about receiving an offer from the program.

Iowa State offered Cincinnati LaSalle junior athlete Devonta Smith earlier this month, amidst a blowup in the prospect’s recruitment that has seen him collect several Power-5 offers.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Smith also has P5 offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Rivals considers him a borderline four-star recruit and has assigned him a 5.7 rating.

Since he’ll likely play in the secondary at the next level, Smith has also taken notice of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s 3-3-5 system that has contained several Big 12 teams in recent seasons.

