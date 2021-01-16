CycloneReport - Center Will Shaver trims pounds, focuses on eight schools

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wake Forest: “I love the way they play. They have a new staff and I really enjoy talking to them. (Steve) Forbes will win there, it’s just a matter of time.” Virginia Tech: “They have been recruiting me for a while, and I really enjoy the way they play and how they play through their posts.” Florida State: “It’s Florida State! They’re a very good basketball team and they are the reigning ACC champs. They have a great coaching staff there.” Alabama: “They were my first offer and the coaches there are great. I really enjoy watching them. Nate Oats can coach!” Georgia: “(Tom) Crean is a great coach and they have a great staff. I really like the way they play.” Iowa: “(Center) Luka Garza is a guy I look up to. I think he’s amazing and watching him play is like poetry in motion. Iowa has a great staff and I have enjoyed talking with them a lot.” Iowa State: “They have been recruiting me for a while. Love the coaches, and the way they play fits my game.”

SHAVER'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUES