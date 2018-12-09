Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a one-year contract extension and will have up to $1 million more to pay his assistant coaches and support staff, according to a Sunday afternoon tweet by ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard.

Campbell accepted a new six-year contract at $3.5 million last year. The one-year extension will add a year onto that deal and keep it in force through the 2024 college football season. Campbell's annual compensation ranked in the top 40 nationally for the current year, according to a list compiled by USA Today.

“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” said Pollard. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”

Campbell, who is 19-18 to-date in almost three complete seasons with ISU, reiterated his intentions to make the Cyclones a contender for the Big 12 championship.

“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to Dr. Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said. “Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”

The million-dollar increase to the football staff salary pool follows up a $1.2 million bump to the same line item a year ago.

“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”

The Cyclones went 8-4 in the recently completed 2018 regular season. Iowa State will play Washington State in the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.